HC Wainwright Raises Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Price Target to $54.00

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Anavex Life Sciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jonestrading raised their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.60.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of AVXL opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $668.73 million, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 0.75. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $15.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 45.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,577,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,325,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,561,000 after buying an additional 63,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,105,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,373,000 after buying an additional 119,684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,014,000 after buying an additional 79,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 309.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 833,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 630,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.