Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Atreca’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday, January 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Atreca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. Atreca has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atreca in the second quarter worth approximately $881,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 2,858.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 381,717 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 53.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 195,400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Atreca during the first quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atreca during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

