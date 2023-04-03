Head-To-Head Survey: Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) & EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY)

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) and Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for EDP – Energias de Portugal and Summer Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EDP – Energias de Portugal 0 1 2 1 3.00 Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

EDP – Energias de Portugal presently has a consensus price target of $5.90, indicating a potential downside of 89.15%. Given EDP – Energias de Portugal’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe EDP – Energias de Portugal is more favorable than Summer Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EDP – Energias de Portugal 3.19% 4.14% 1.14% Summer Energy N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares EDP – Energias de Portugal and Summer Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

EDP – Energias de Portugal has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summer Energy has a beta of -107.16, meaning that its share price is 10,816% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EDP – Energias de Portugal and Summer Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EDP – Energias de Portugal $21.76 billion 0.99 $715.52 million N/A N/A Summer Energy $239.88 million 0.07 $13.74 million N/A N/A

EDP – Energias de Portugal has higher revenue and earnings than Summer Energy.

Summary

EDP – Energias de Portugal beats Summer Energy on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

(Get Rating)

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity and supply of gas. It operates through the following segments: Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources. The Networks segment engages in electricity distribution and transmission business, including last resort suppliers. The Customer Solutions and Energy Management segment includes electricity generation from energy sources non-renewable, especially coal and gas; electricity and gas trading and energy solution services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

About Summer Energy

(Get Rating)

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. engages in the business of purchasing and reselling electric power within the states of Texas, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire through its subsidiaries. It retails electricity to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded on March 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.