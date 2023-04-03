Critical Analysis: BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) versus FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT)

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

FAT Brands has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FAT Brands and BurgerFi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands -30.99% N/A -6.56% BurgerFi International -57.87% -38.39% -14.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

13.3% of FAT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of BurgerFi International shares are held by institutional investors. 59.9% of FAT Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of BurgerFi International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FAT Brands and BurgerFi International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A BurgerFi International 0 0 1 0 3.00

BurgerFi International has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 323.73%. Given BurgerFi International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FAT Brands and BurgerFi International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands $407.22 million 0.27 -$126.19 million ($7.66) -0.92 BurgerFi International $178.72 million 0.15 -$103.43 million ($4.67) -0.25

BurgerFi International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FAT Brands. FAT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BurgerFi International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FAT Brands beats BurgerFi International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands, Inc. engages in developing, marketing, acquiring, and managing fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW. The company was founded by Andrew A. Wiederhorn on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc. engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

