Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Receives $8.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CGNT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cognyte Software from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Cognyte Software Price Performance
Shares of Cognyte Software stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $228.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.35.
About Cognyte Software
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.
