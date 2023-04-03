Analysts Set Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) PT at $49.06

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.06.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WERN shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $45.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $50.31. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.51 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 520.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 184.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

