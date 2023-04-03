Analyzing Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE) and The Competition

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) is one of 66 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Faraday Future Intelligent Electric to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 1 0 0 2.00 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Competitors 846 2224 3049 137 2.40

As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 30.19%. Given Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A -$552.07 million -0.23 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Competitors $369.98 billion $2.45 billion 10.44

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A -188.42% -91.66% Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Competitors -4,074.96% -25.04% -11.93%

Volatility and Risk

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s competitors have a beta of 1.49, suggesting that their average stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric competitors beat Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

(Get Rating)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.