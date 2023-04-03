Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Receives $13.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.81.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.98) to €15.00 ($16.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of DB opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,637,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 111,085 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 627,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 24,762 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. 24.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.