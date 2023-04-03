Analysts Set Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Price Target at GBX 216.40

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 216.40 ($2.66).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 237 ($2.91) to GBX 217 ($2.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 230 ($2.83) to GBX 270 ($3.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.03) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 190 ($2.33) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance

About Jacobs Engineering Group

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.