Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives $46.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.13.

XNCR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Xencor from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xencor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Xencor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $28,985.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $32,688.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $28,985.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,091,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,740 shares of company stock worth $739,628 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xencor

Xencor Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Xencor by 364.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Xencor by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Xencor by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Xencor by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $27.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.99 and a beta of 0.82. Xencor has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $38.20.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $21.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.24 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 33.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xencor will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xencor

(Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.