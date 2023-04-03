Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives $46.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCRGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.13.

XNCR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Xencor from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xencor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $28,985.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $32,688.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $28,985.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,091,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,740 shares of company stock worth $739,628 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xencor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Xencor by 364.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Xencor by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Xencor by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Xencor by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $27.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.99 and a beta of 0.82. Xencor has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $38.20.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCRGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $21.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.24 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 33.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xencor will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Further Reading

