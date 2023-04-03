Critical Review: Solid Power (SLDP) and Its Peers

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) is one of 61 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Solid Power to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solid Power and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power $11.79 million -$9.56 million -60.19 Solid Power Competitors $666.69 million $11.26 million 3.79

Solid Power’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Solid Power. Solid Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 0 5 2 0 2.29 Solid Power Competitors 74 462 999 51 2.65

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Solid Power and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Solid Power presently has a consensus price target of $5.30, suggesting a potential upside of 76.08%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 32.59%. Given Solid Power’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Solid Power is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.0% of Solid Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Solid Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Power and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power -81.05% -1.72% -1.58% Solid Power Competitors -83.81% -118.38% -17.31%

Risk & Volatility

Solid Power has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Power’s competitors have a beta of 0.59, suggesting that their average stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Solid Power competitors beat Solid Power on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

