Analysts Set Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Price Target at $86.50

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EW. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,058. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,287,695.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,902,704. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $82.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.49. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

