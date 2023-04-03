Analysts Set Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) PT at GBX 63.67

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOYGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 63.67 ($0.78).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLOY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 75 ($0.92) in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 48.20 ($0.59) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 681.07, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 46.97. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 38.51 ($0.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 54.33 ($0.67).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,857.14%.

In related news, insider Charlie Nunn purchased 285,316 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £136,951.68 ($168,265.98). 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

