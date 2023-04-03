Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives $92.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.33.
NHYDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 93.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 80.00 to 94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
Norsk Hydro ASA Trading Down 0.4 %
Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.64. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $10.49.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Extrusions, Hydro Energy, Hydro Metal Markets, and Other. The Hydro Bauxite & Alumina segment includes bauxite mining activities, production of alumina and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
