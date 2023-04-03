MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives $117.30 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.30.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlyle Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 8,482,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $718,742,000 after buying an additional 5,089,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $506,570,000 after purchasing an additional 864,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,399,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $446,232,000 after purchasing an additional 106,080 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $696,324,000 after buying an additional 241,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,840,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $325,427,000 after purchasing an additional 420,430 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $88.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.66. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $163.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.01 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

