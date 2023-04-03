Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Receives $16.83 Average PT from Analysts

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health Stock Performance

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78.

Institutional Trading of Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter worth $37,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Sotera Health by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.