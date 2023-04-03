Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives $41.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Aramark from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. Aramark has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.67.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 1.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Aramark by 14.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 28,204 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 34.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 886,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,000 after acquiring an additional 227,429 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 48.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 30.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,479,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,158,000 after acquiring an additional 342,296 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Aramark by 0.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 41,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.