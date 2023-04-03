NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives $41.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. Bank of America upgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 92.7% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.72. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.84%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

