Brokerages Set Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Target Price at $107.78

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.78.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on WWD. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Woodward news, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.06 per share, with a total value of $49,881.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,712.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward
Woodward Stock Performance
Woodward stock opened at $97.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46. Woodward has a 1-year low of $79.26 and a 1-year high of $129.12.
Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.88 million. Woodward had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Woodward Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.
About Woodward
Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Woodward (WWD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.