Brokerages Set Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Target Price at $107.78

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.78.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WWD. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Woodward news, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.06 per share, with a total value of $49,881.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,712.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

Woodward Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Woodward by 210.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Woodward stock opened at $97.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46. Woodward has a 1-year low of $79.26 and a 1-year high of $129.12.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.88 million. Woodward had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

