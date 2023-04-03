Analysts Set Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Target Price at $182.88

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.88.

BIDU has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $150.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Baidu has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $160.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Baidu announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 123.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.