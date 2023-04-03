Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DNB Markets upgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $358.14.
Equinor ASA Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.15. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $42.53.
Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.
