Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DNB Markets upgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $358.14.

Equinor ASA Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.15. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $42.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 137,650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

Further Reading

