Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 6,200 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,200 ($76.18) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RB. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,575 ($93.07) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,100 ($74.95) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,500 ($92.15) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,500 ($92.15) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($93.38) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($71.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($98.54). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

