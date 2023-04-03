Contrasting Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) & Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) and Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Alteryx has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Violet has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alteryx and Red Violet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx -37.24% -119.37% -14.77% Red Violet 1.16% 0.87% 0.81%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx $855.35 million 4.78 -$318.50 million ($4.67) -12.60 Red Violet $53.32 million 4.61 $620,000.00 $0.04 440.00

This table compares Alteryx and Red Violet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Red Violet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alteryx. Alteryx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Violet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.2% of Alteryx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of Red Violet shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of Alteryx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Red Violet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alteryx and Red Violet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx 0 2 9 0 2.82 Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alteryx currently has a consensus target price of $77.54, indicating a potential upside of 31.78%. Given Alteryx’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Alteryx is more favorable than Red Violet.

Summary

Red Violet beats Alteryx on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc. engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P. Harding, Jr. in March 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc. engages in the provision of software and proprietary technology services. It specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

