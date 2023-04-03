Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BBVA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.27. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $7.93.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.3333 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.76%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 326,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 151,159 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 145,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 33,302 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 104,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

