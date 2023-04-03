DNB Markets Upgrades Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) to Buy

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 90 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 55 to SEK 64 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.14.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ERIC opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.57. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Trading of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 21,523 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 33,376 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 804,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 482,897 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 345,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 32,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offers hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

