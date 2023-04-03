DNB Markets Upgrades Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) to Buy

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 90 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 55 to SEK 64 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.14.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of ERIC opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.57. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Institutional Trading of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)
About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offers hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.
See Also
