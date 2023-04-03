Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) & Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) Head to Head Survey

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) and Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.7% of Altimmune shares are held by institutional investors. 52.7% of Ensysce Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Altimmune shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ensysce Biosciences and Altimmune, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ensysce Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Altimmune 0 1 7 0 2.88

Volatility & Risk

Ensysce Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $96.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,875.31%. Altimmune has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 516.11%. Given Ensysce Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ensysce Biosciences is more favorable than Altimmune.

Ensysce Biosciences has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altimmune has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ensysce Biosciences and Altimmune’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ensysce Biosciences -993.90% -27,742.82% -427.34% Altimmune -2,618.74% -44.02% -39.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ensysce Biosciences and Altimmune’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ensysce Biosciences $2.52 million 28.99 -$29.08 million ($12.65) -0.38 Altimmune $4.41 million 47.16 -$84.71 million ($1.77) -2.38

Ensysce Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Altimmune. Altimmune is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ensysce Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology. The company is developing PF614, a TAAP prodrug candidate of oxycodone, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute or chronic pain; and PF614-MPAR, a combination product of PF614 and nafamostat that is in Phase I clinical trial for overdose protection against excessive oral ingestion, as well as an oral and inhalation drug product of nafamostat for use against coronaviral infections and other pulmonary diseases, such as cystic fibrosis. It is also developing PF329, an extended-release prodrug of hydromorphone that is similar to PF614; PF8001 and PF8026 are extended and immediate-release prodrugs of amphetamine for ADHD medication abuse; and PF26810, an extended-release prodrug of methadone for opioid use disorder. The company is based in La Jolla, California.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH. In addition, Altimmune is developing HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic designed to achieve a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

