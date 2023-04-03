REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) vs. Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) Head-To-Head Contrast

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) and Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares REX American Resources and Verde Clean Fuels’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources $855.00 million 0.58 $27.70 million $1.57 18.21 Verde Clean Fuels N/A N/A -$470,000.00 N/A N/A

REX American Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Verde Clean Fuels.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

REX American Resources has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verde Clean Fuels has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

81.8% of REX American Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of REX American Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares REX American Resources and Verde Clean Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources 3.24% 5.51% 4.90% Verde Clean Fuels N/A N/A -2.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for REX American Resources and Verde Clean Fuels, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REX American Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Verde Clean Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A

REX American Resources currently has a consensus price target of $38.33, suggesting a potential upside of 34.08%. Given REX American Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe REX American Resources is more favorable than Verde Clean Fuels.

Summary

REX American Resources beats Verde Clean Fuels on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through one segment: Ethanol and By-products. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Dayton, OH.

About Verde Clean Fuels

CENAQ Energy Corp. entered definitive business combination agreement with Bluescape Clean Fuels Intermediate Holdings, LLC.

