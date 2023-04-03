Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) versus Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL) Financial Analysis

Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) and Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Gentera and Logiq, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentera 0 0 2 0 3.00 Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentera N/A N/A N/A $1.95 0.52 Logiq $34.65 million 2.60 -$6.54 million ($0.56) -12.07

This table compares Gentera and Logiq’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gentera has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Logiq. Logiq is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gentera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gentera and Logiq’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentera N/A N/A N/A Logiq -21.55% -59.07% -50.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.2% of Gentera shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Logiq shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gentera beats Logiq on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gentera

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers individual and group insurance, debtor's life, and general protection insurances; savings products; credits; and transaction channels. It serves textiles, food, livestock, agriculture, fishing, industry, and services sectors. The company was formerly known as Financiera Compartamos, S.A. B. de C. V. Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1990 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology. It also empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

