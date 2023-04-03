Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Short Interest Up 13.1% in March

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,150,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the February 28th total of 10,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $65.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.19. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $70.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 864.70% and a negative return on equity of 204.77%. The company had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APLS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $552,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 983,780 shares in the company, valued at $45,332,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $253,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,384.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $552,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 983,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,332,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,984 shares of company stock valued at $4,991,862. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,419,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,823,000 after acquiring an additional 304,334 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,679,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,501,000 after acquiring an additional 439,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,995,000 after purchasing an additional 287,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,124,000 after purchasing an additional 326,537 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

