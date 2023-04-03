Contrasting Stevanato Group (STVN) & Its Peers

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) is one of 229 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Stevanato Group to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Stevanato Group has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stevanato Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.38, suggesting that their average stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stevanato Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stevanato Group $1.04 billion $150.51 million 46.25 Stevanato Group Competitors $1.12 billion $56.80 million -5.36

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Stevanato Group’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Stevanato Group. Stevanato Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

10.3% of Stevanato Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Stevanato Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stevanato Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stevanato Group 14.49% 15.53% 9.28% Stevanato Group Competitors -1,303.76% -154.89% -27.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Stevanato Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stevanato Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Stevanato Group Competitors 1013 3627 7824 181 2.57

Stevanato Group currently has a consensus price target of €29.00 ($31.18), indicating a potential upside of 11.97%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 22.98%. Given Stevanato Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stevanato Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Stevanato Group beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Piombino Dese, Italy. Stevanato Group S.p.A. operates as a subsidiary of Stevanato Holding S.R.L.

