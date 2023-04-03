Pardes Biosciences (PRDS) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) is one of 986 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Pardes Biosciences to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pardes Biosciences and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pardes Biosciences N/A -$96.63 million -0.79 Pardes Biosciences Competitors $1.82 billion $241.80 million -3.36

Pardes Biosciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pardes Biosciences. Pardes Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pardes Biosciences N/A -45.41% -42.78% Pardes Biosciences Competitors -3,401.47% -345.78% -38.40%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Pardes Biosciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pardes Biosciences and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pardes Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pardes Biosciences Competitors 4153 14993 41443 711 2.63

Pardes Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 430.30%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 118.74%. Given Pardes Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pardes Biosciences is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of Pardes Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Pardes Biosciences has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pardes Biosciences’ peers have a beta of 0.93, meaning that their average stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pardes Biosciences beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Pardes Biosciences

Pardes Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

