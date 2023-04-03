Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) & Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Critical Survey

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) and Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Inter & Co, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inter & Co, Inc. and Lloyds Banking Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inter & Co, Inc. -0.20% -0.14% -0.02% Lloyds Banking Group 20.69% 10.63% 0.58%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inter & Co, Inc. 0 3 2 0 2.40 Lloyds Banking Group 1 2 3 0 2.33

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Inter & Co, Inc. and Lloyds Banking Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Inter & Co, Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 95.59%. Given Inter & Co, Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Inter & Co, Inc. is more favorable than Lloyds Banking Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inter & Co, Inc. and Lloyds Banking Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inter & Co, Inc. $730.31 million 0.53 -$2.15 million $0.01 170.17 Lloyds Banking Group $7.19 billion 5.44 $6.75 billion $0.37 6.27

Lloyds Banking Group has higher revenue and earnings than Inter & Co, Inc.. Lloyds Banking Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inter & Co, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lloyds Banking Group beats Inter & Co, Inc. on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services. Its Securities segment provides services relating to the purchase, sale, and custody of securities; and portfolio management, as well as the establishment, organization, and management of investment funds. The company's Insurance Brokerage segment offers life, property, auto, financial, lost or stolen credit card, dental, warranties, travel, and credit protection insurance products. Its Marketplace segment operates a digital platform that offer goods and/or services to its customers. The company's Asset Management segment is involved in the operations related to the management of fund portfolios and other assets. Its Services segment provides services in the collection and management of personal information; development and licensing of customized and non-customized computer programs; and technical support, maintenance, and other information technology services. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of products and services such as lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management and debt capital markets services to SMEs, corporates, and financial institutions. The Insurance and Wealth segment focuses on the insurance, investment, and wealth management products and services. The Other segment refers to income and expenditure not attributed to the group’s financial reporting segments. These amounts include those arising from the group’s equities business, residual net interest income after transfer pricing, and certain gains from gilt sales. The company was founded by George Truett Tate on October 21, 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

