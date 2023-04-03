The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Receives $146.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allstate Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Allstate by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,764 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $190,865,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Allstate by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,228,000 after buying an additional 800,665 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL opened at $110.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.77. Allstate has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Allstate will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s payout ratio is -66.92%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.