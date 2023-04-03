Analysts Set AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) PT at $59.17

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on AtriCure from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

ATRC opened at $41.45 on Friday. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $68.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.04 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average of $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.90 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

