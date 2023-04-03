Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Receives $45.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

MEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Montrose Environmental Group

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 31,035 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $1,636,165.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 870,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,908,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 31,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $1,636,165.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 870,800 shares in the company, valued at $45,908,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 23,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $1,253,495.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 901,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,517,686.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,617. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 167.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 191,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MEG opened at $35.67 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.38.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Further Reading

