Brokerages Set Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Target Price at $20.81

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.81.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRT. JMP Securities began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 21,858 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 96,945 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 80,293 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 319,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:IRT opened at $16.03 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

