Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives $69.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €70.00 ($75.27) to €64.00 ($68.82) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

KGSPY opened at $68.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.80. Kingspan Group has a one year low of $42.30 and a one year high of $104.42.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

