Brokerages Set Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) PT at $56.27

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.25 and its 200 day moving average is $51.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $60.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

