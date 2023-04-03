Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives $261.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $261.11.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,869,595,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN stock opened at $233.68 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $201.91 and a 52 week high of $270.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $2.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.24%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Featured Stories

