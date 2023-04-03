Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives $24.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IDEXY shares. Societe Generale cut Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IDEXY opened at $16.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $104.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $16.83.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

