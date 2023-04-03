Brokerages Set Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) PT at $42.88

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.88.

Several brokerages have commented on SRC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James lowered Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at about $2,198,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 129.90%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

