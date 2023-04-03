ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Receives $365.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $365.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded ITM Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ITM Power from GBX 280 ($3.44) to GBX 230 ($2.83) in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of ITMPF stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. ITM Power has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $5.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

