Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives $39.95 Average PT from Brokerages

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.95.
Several brokerages have issued reports on RUN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sunrun from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Insider Activity
In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 15,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $383,695.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 177,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,892.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,458,724.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 15,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $383,695.91. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 177,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,892.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 264,508 shares of company stock valued at $6,505,140. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sunrun Stock Performance
NASDAQ RUN opened at $20.15 on Friday. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $39.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 2.30.
Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
About Sunrun
Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunrun (RUN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.