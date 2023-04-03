U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives $53.39 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.39.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USB. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.67. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.