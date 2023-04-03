Analysts Set Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Target Price at $27.50

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.35. Adicet Bio has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93.

In related news, CTO Don Healey sold 4,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $34,314.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 66,568 shares in the company, valued at $503,919.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACET. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Adicet Bio by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 27.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer. It also focuses on developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf“ gamma delta T cells. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

