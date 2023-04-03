Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives $62.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LYG shares. Barclays upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 60 ($0.74) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.71) in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

LYG stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 5%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.92%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

Recommended Stories

