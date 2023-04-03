Brokerages Set PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target at $28.71

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PACW shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul W. Taylor acquired 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $439,758.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,577,270.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director C William Hosler acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $41,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul W. Taylor purchased 19,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $439,758.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,577,270.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 55,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,046 in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp Stock Up 3.2 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 20,441 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 12.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,835,000 after buying an additional 80,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACW stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.59%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Featured Stories

