Telsey Advisory Group Cuts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $225.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $280.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $25.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered RH from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $227.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on RH from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded RH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $281.50.

RH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $243.55 on Thursday. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $390.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Transactions at RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $772.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. RH had a return on equity of 55.97% and a net margin of 14.72%. RH’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RH will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total value of $41,995.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $3,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total value of $41,995.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,492.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock worth $4,013,383 over the last 90 days. 21.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RH

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of RH by 5,400.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 346.4% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

