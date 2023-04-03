Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Mustang Bio Stock Performance

Shares of MBIO stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.91. Mustang Bio has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mustang Bio

About Mustang Bio

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 22.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 482,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Mustang Bio by 105.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,449,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,470 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio during the second quarter valued at $846,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Mustang Bio by 3,861.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 626,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

Featured Stories

