Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.
Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.
Mustang Bio Stock Performance
Shares of MBIO stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.91. Mustang Bio has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mustang Bio
About Mustang Bio
Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mustang Bio (MBIO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.