Arcellx’s (ACLX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Arcellx in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arcellx from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Arcellx in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Arcellx from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.36.

Shares of ACLX opened at $30.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.79. Arcellx has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $35.26.

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $44,063.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,721 shares of company stock worth $336,182. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the third quarter worth $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 66.7% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

